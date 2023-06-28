Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Roger Hirst, is launching a £4 million (£3,953,923) locally funded scheme to improve public safety across the county.

The fund is open to all Essex Council Community Safety Partnerships and will target areas which suffer from anti-social behaviour, neighbourhood crime and where women and girls feel unsafe.

The scheme follows the successful implementation of a national Safer Streets fund where the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, working with local councils, secured £3 million from central government to invest in making areas across Essex safer.

This funding has been amplified by an additional £820,000 of funding from local partners.

The scheme was launched at the PFCC’s partnership conference on June 23, with applications due in the next few months and all funding to be invested by April 2024.

Each project includes a range of activity to improve the physical environment, promote community involvement, and create safer spaces.

This includes investment in redesigning walkways, lighting, CCTV and activities, as well as strengthening community engagement including schools, young people and businesses.

Eight areas across Essex have already benefited from funding, six from the national Safer Streets Fund and two which were funded locally.

Future applications will follow a similar pattern with a mix of physical improvements, engagement and safety initiatives.

Previous projects include Greenstead in Colchester as well as the city centre.

Greenstead secured £264,043 of Safer Streets funding plus £226,492 match funding from Colchester Council.

Welcome - Greenstead secured £264,043 of Safer Streets funding plus £226,492 match funding from Colchester Council (Image: Newsquest)

To reduce the fear of crime in the area, the project will improve shared areas which have previously been locations for anti-social behaviour and crime, improve the visibility and presentation of key locations, foster a stronger community spirit, and engage with the community to promote a sense of ownership.

Proposed activities include installing mobile re-deployable CCTV systems, community days, youth projects aimed at young females and more.

The city centre benefited from just over £500,000 last year, with the project tackling the “higher-than-average level of anti-social behaviour and sexual offences compared to the rest of Essex.

Campaign - Colchester City Centre (Image: Steve Brading)

The project will engage with young people in and around the area to foster long-term changes to behaviour, it will work with businesses and residents to engage the wider community in tackling inappropriate and criminal activity and foster a strong network of partners committed to creating a safer environment.

Activities include theatre workshops, development of a young person ambassador programme, vulnerability training for groups across the town centre and the SOS bus.

Clacton also benefitted from funding, receiving £316,695 of including a match funding contribution.

This project focused on reducing the fear of violence, anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood crime and promoting a sense of safety in key areas across Clacton.

Activity included the expansion of CCTV network, improvement and maintenance of street lighting, the relocation of CCTV into CSPs and more.

In Witham, £297,202 Safer Streets funding was awarded, plus £150,069 match funding from partners including Braintree Council, Fusion, Essex Police, CARA, Witham Town Council and Eastlight.

The area has a higher than Essex average crime level and perceptions of anti-social behaviour have driven a fear of crime in the area.

The focus of the bid was on reducing violence against women and girls, anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood crime.

To achieve these changes the projects are focused on improving visibility in the area, enhancing communal areas and signage to encourage community use and engaging with young people to reduce the risk of anti-social behaviour.

Other projects to have benefitted include streets and areas in Chelmsford, Thurrock, Waltham Abbey and Harlow.

Boss - Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst (Image: N/A)

Roger Hirst Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner said: “Crime is falling in Essex and is down 2.5 per cent in the last twelve months.

“We are also seeing long term reductions in key types of crime including anti-social behaviour which is down by 60 per cent, and homicide and burglary both of which have halved since 2016.”

“But we know we need to do more to continue to get crime down, support victims and protect the vulnerable.

“We also need to make sure that people feel safe in their communities and can go out and enjoy their lives without the fear of crime.

“We know that women and girls feel unsafe in certain areas of Essex and this is unacceptable.”

“We have invested significantly to improve areas where we have been told that people feel unsafe, and this has made a huge difference.

“In one project area in Colchester, violence against the person offences is down 6.6 per cent, more people are feeling confident visiting the town and confidence levels are up.

“In Chelmsford we know more students are feeling able to use areas of the city they previously felt were no go areas.

This is good for them, good for their communities and demonstrates the positive impact of this investment.”