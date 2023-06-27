Apple has warned its users that two major security flaws may have already been exploited by cyber crooks but it's not too late to change iPhone settings.
The tech giant revealed that the bugs could allow hackers to perform tasks on devices without the owner’s permission, after the execution of arbitrary code.
The first bug occurs through apps being used to perform attacks on devices while the second flaw can be initiated via maliciously crafted web content, according to the Mirror.
However, as soon as the latest iOS 16.5.1 download has been installed, no further attacks can take place, emphasizing the importance of keeping devices updated.
Apple has advised users to update their devices as soon as possible to prevent potential attacks, the Mirror reports.
Apple has also released an update to fix a charging issue with the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter.
How to update your device to prevent attacks
To ensure your device is up to date, you can check your software settings.
Go to Settings and click through to General and then Software Update.
If your iPhone has already been updated, there’s nothing for you to do but if it’s running an iOS lower than 16.5.1, then you should press the download and install button.
