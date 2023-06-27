With temperatures remaining a steadily high, a new issue has arrived in the form of hordes of fanged horseflies.

The hot weather and occasional thunderstorm has created the perfect environment for the flying menaces to mate in record numbers.

Bites can leave victims with skin infections that require hospital treatment, while in extreme cases they can send allergy sufferers into anaphylactic shock.

The horsefly has mandibles that can rip and tear flesh apart (Image: Getty/Istimages)

Alice Duvall, who has been bitten by one of the horseflies, told The Daily Star: “Was in my mum’s garden yesterday and this horrible thing landed on my arm and the bite was excruciating.

"Left a huge red blotch which began swelling straight away. It was a horse fly – there are loads of them all of a sudden in this weather. They’re really sneaky too – I never felt it land on me, I only knew when it bit me. It didn’t buzz or anything, like a wasp or bee would.”

While Dean Collins, from Brighton, said: “Was with my girlfriend in the park and just been bitten on the leg by a horse fly.

"Man, it’s so painful, far worse than a wasp sting."

Another victim said: “I’m destroyed with horsefly bites. One got infected. Horrific.”

The British Pest Control Association has named the horsefly bite as one to avoid, on a list with a black widow spider.

The BCPA warned: “Literally designed to eat a horse, their bite is both impressive and painful. The horsefly is a sanguivorous insect and therefore wants to bite you.

"They can persistently chase you at a flying speed of around 15mph, and it’ll bite right through clothes. It has mandibles that can rip and tear flesh apart."

The NHS advises victims of horsefly bites to dab them with antiseptic and cover the wound with an ice pack in order to avoid infection or swelling.