Fans of Ed Sheeran are currently keeping their eyes on Stacey’s Auctioneers in Great Baddow, Essex, where an ultra-rare album by the singer is set to go up for sale.

Entitled Spinning Man, the demo tape was recorded by the Suffolk-based artist while he was still at school and contains a variety of songs and demos.

Recorded in 2004 and 2005 using basic equipment, the 14 tracks are a unique insight into Ed’s creative process and feature lyrics, ideas and musical themes which would define his later albums. Unheard - Spinning man by Ed Sheeran (Image: Stacey's Rock, Pop and Guitars sale)

In a paper insert included with the rare recording, the singer says: "Songwriting and playing the guitar is like a direct line to my thoughts and feelings.

"This is the first collection of tracks I’ve done and I am looking forward to playing them live in concert."

CD - old tracks were recorded around 2004-05 by the superstar (Image: Stacey's Rock, Pop and Guitars sale)

The outer booklet features photographs of a very young Ed playing his Dean Performer E Acoustic Guitar.

Stacey’s music memorabilia expert Rob Smee said: "This is an outstandingly rare recording and a wonderful item that any fan of Ed Sheeran would enjoy owning; it really does provide a unique insight into the early stages of his path to being the global star he is today.

Auction -14 tracks are a unique insight into Ed’s creative processes and the lyrics, ideas and musical themes that would define his later albums (Image: Stacey's Rock, Pop and Guitars sale)

"It also comes with excellent provenance from a vendor who wishes to remain anonymous."

It is thought of the 21 copies which were produced of this early recording, 19 of them have been bought back by the singer himself.

The CD is estimated to sell for between £5,000 and £8,000.

The Spinning Man disc will be put up for auction along with a number of rare and vintage guitars including a 1977 Les Paul Custom, a 1964 Vox Bill Wyman Bass and 1970’s Les Paul Deluxe and Recording Models.

The auction will take place at Stacey’s Auctioneers on Monday, July 3, starting at 10am.

For more information about the auction, visit staceyauction.com/upcoming-auctions.