Kensit will step back into Albert Square to say her final goodbye to her late daughter Lola Pearce.

The heartbreaking scenes of Lola's funeral will air over the next week and will see Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and his daughter Lexi say goodbye to the character.

Lola was played by Danielle Harold on EastEnders and passed away following a terminal brain tumour.

Patsy Kensit to return to EastEnders

Kensit joined the BBC soap back in January as Lola's estranged mother Emma Harding.

However, in March Emma left the Walford after admitting that Lola's diagnosis was too much for her.

Lola's funeral will air this week. (Image: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Lola and Jay then banished Emma from Albert Square in fear of being abandoned again.

However, Kensit is now expected to return to EastEnders for the funeral of Lola where she talks to Honey, reports The Mirror.

Alongside Kensit's return, Lola's husband Jay is seen to be struggling with her death as he turns to alcohol at The Vic.

Lola's funeral will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 27 June.