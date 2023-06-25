On Saturday afternoon, in Newland Road, Witham the surface reportedly began to give way.

Sinkhole - Witham (Image: Newsquest)

A BBC report described how the driver was left “shaken and shocked” when the sinkhole opened up beneath her car, swallowing up the front wheel.

The driver told the BBC: “It was very frightening - the road just opened up beneath us.”

Following the incident, Priti Patel, MP for Witham, has also since shared her concerns.

She said: “I share local concerns about the sinkhole on Newland Street.

“I have asked Essex County Council to investigate the cause, check for safety of road, and repair and reopen as quickly as possible.

“Thankfully no one was injured but this raises serious concerns about public safety on our roads.”

More to follow.