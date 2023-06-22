Those in and around Sible Hedingham have been left frustrated today after the lorries, which they claim are "too narrow" for the roads.

Those in the area have been left stuck behind throughout the morning as they try to navigate around the HGVs.

Resident Sandra Hunwick says she believes the lorries have been stuck since about 7am this morning.

She added: "It is causing traffic issues as well as problems for pedestrians".

It is believed they are en route to the Wethersfield Airfield site - earmarked for a new migrant facility.

The Home Office is looking to use the site to accommodate up to 1,700 male asylum seekers for up to 180 days each.

Braintree Council had brought legal action against the Home Office over the proposals.

However, in a ruling in April, a High Court judge concluded the court did not have the legal power to grant the council’s application and struck out the bid, ruling in favour of the Home Office.

The council has since challenged the decision and is waiting to hear the result of the appeal hearing on Monday, June 12.

Surveying work is still ongoing on the site and physical works to mobilise the site will begin shortly.

The Home Office can also continue preparing the site whilst legal proceedings are ongoing.

In a statement yesterday, Braintree Council leader Graham Butland said the council "understands residents and businesses are anxious to know more regarding the plans.

He added, "the council is still awaiting a decision on its appeal and will update residents once it knows more".