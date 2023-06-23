These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, June 23 to Sunday, June 25.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, June 23 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 12 and 16 due to reconstruction/renewal works. This will occur between 9 pm and 5 am.

Also on the Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads at Junction 25 at the same time.

Finally, on the Southbound way between Junction 29 and 25 there will be a carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs, also from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 9.30 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way at Junction 31 there will be an exit slip road closure for technology works from 11 pm to 6 am.

Also on the anti-clockwise way between Junction 26 and 24 lanes 1,2 and 3 will be closed and Junction 25's exit slip road will be shut for PRS / ERA BAY Ground Investigation Works from 11 pm to 5 am.

Finally, the anti-clockwise Junction 27 link road to the M11 Southbound Junction 6 will be closed for testing works from 11 pm to 6 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, June 24 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 due to reconstruction/renewal works. This will occur between 9 pm and 5 am.

Also on the Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads at Junction 25 at the same time.

Finally, the Southbound Junction 30 entry and exit slip roads will be closed for drainage works, also from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 26 as well as an entry slip road closure for tunnel inspection works from 10 pm to 6 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, June 25 in Essex?





A12

On the Northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads at Junction 25 from 9 pm to 5 am.

Also, the Southbound Junction 30 entry and exit slip roads will be closed for drainage works at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 26 as well as an entry slip road closure for tunnel inspection works from 10 pm to 6 am.