Recruitment is currently underway, with those who are successful potentially being part of the team by September.

There are a wide range of roles on offer from being a detective, working in roads policing, joining the marine unit and becoming a local police officer.

People who want to start their career, change their career or transfer from another force are welcome to apply.

Lucy Morris, Detective Chief Superintendent, said: “There is so much variety in the job and opportunities to develop your skills in different areas across the force, to try new things and take on new challenges.

“Every day is different, this is a job where you will never be bored.

“Being a detective also allows you to work across various areas of policing, including volume crime, serious and organised crime and homicide; all of which are so rewarding in terms of the service we are able to provide to victims and their families while locking up some of the country’s most dangerous offenders.

“There is so much opportunity at Essex Police.”

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Leigh Norris, who works in the HR directorate, said: “We help people, prevent and reduce crime and make a real difference in communities.

“Whatever team you work on, the roles are varied, rewarding and challenging and it can take you in many different directions depending on the career path you choose.

“If it’s something you have considered, don’t hesitate to apply.”