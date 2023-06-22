There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Max

Max (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One-year-old

Breed - Cockerpoo Cross

Colour - Brown

Max is a dog who is looking for an "active fun-filled home" to call his own.

He is described as a "friendly" boy who likes most dogs but he can sometimes behave badly around them when they are close to something he wants.

Applicants with experience in resource guarding would be preferred so he can be guided in the right direction.

Max also needs ongoing socialisation so would benefit from being able to walk or play with other friendly dogs regularly, but also not live with one.

Robyn

Robyn (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Border Collie

Colour - Black and white

Robyn came into the care of the RSPCA through no fault of her own after her previous owner could no longer care for her.

She loves a cuddle as well as keeping active, whether that be through long walks or chasing a frisbee or ball around.

A quiet home with not much passing traffic would be the ideal situation for Robyn as she is not keen on fast-passing cars and bikes.

Buddleia

Buddleia (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Brown, black and white

Buddleia is a cat who is described as a "sweetheart" who is looking to find her forever home.

She is likely to be timid at first in a new home and will need to be the only pet there.

Buddleia would benefit from being set up in a quiet area of the house to begin with and then eventually over time she will gain the courage she needs to start exploring.

Tiptoe and Bravo

Tiptoe and Bravo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Tiptoe) and Female (Bravo)

Age - One and a half years old (Bravo) and not stated (Tiptoe)

Breed - Lopeared (Tiptoe) and Rex cross (Bravo)

Colour - Black and White

Tiptoe and Bravo are two rabbits who are looking for a new home together.

They are described as being a "little timid" of people so will need time to gain confidence, especially with regards to handling and accepting fuss.

Additionally, they would benefit from an adult-only home and perhaps with someone who has had experience in keeping rabbits before.