Between Monday, June 19 and Sunday, June 25 parts of the Dartford Crossing will be closed due to maintenance works, surveying works and structural works.

The Dartford Crossing is a major road crossing of the River Thames in England, carrying the A282 between Dartford in Kent in the south and Thurrock in Essex in the north.

Information shared is correct at time of publication, but it could change, especially in poor weather conditions.

The closure times, places and reasons are as follows:

Monday, June 19 – Tuesday, June 20

A282 Southbound

A282 Southbound Jct 1A entry slip road closure

A282 Southbound Jct 1A to Jct 2 carriageway closure

A282 Southbound Jct 1B entry slip road closure

A282 Southbound Jct 2 link road to A2 southbound closure

M25 Clockwise Jct 31 to A282 Southbound Jct 2 Carriageway and slip road closures for Maintenance works 10pm - 5.30am.

Diversion via Local Authority roads.

A282 Northbound

A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing East Tunnel closure

No access over Dartford Crossing for vehicles over 4.8m Tunnel closure for maintenance works 9pm – 5.30am.

Diversion via National Highways network.

Tuesday, June 20 – Wednesday, June 21

A282 Northbound

A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing East Tunnel closure No access over Dartford Crossing for vehicles over 4.8m Tunnel closure for maintenance works 9pm – 5.30am.

Diversion via National Highways network.

A282 Southbound

A282 Southbound A282 Southbound Jct 1A entry slip road closure

A282 Southbound Jct 1A to Jct 2 carriageway closure

A282 Southbound Jct 1B entry slip road closure

A282 Southbound Jct 2 link road to A2 southbound closure

M25 Clockwise Jct 31 to A282 Southbound Jct 2 Carriageway and slip road closures for Maintenance works 10pm - 5.30am.

Diversion via Local Authority roads.

Wednesday, June 21 – Thursday, June 22

A282 Northbound A282

Northbound Dartford Crossing East Tunnel closure

No access over Dartford Crossing for vehicles over 4.8m Tunnel closure for maintenance works 9pm – 5.30am.

Diversion via National Highways network.

A282 Southbound

A282 Southbound Jct 1A entry slip road closure

A282 Southbound Jct 1A to Jct 2 carriageway closure

A282 Southbound Jct 1B entry slip road closure

A282 Southbound Jct 2 link road to A2 southbound closure

M25 Clockwise Jct 31 to A282 Southbound Jct 2 Carriageway and slip road closures for Maintenance works 10pm - 5.30am.

Diversion via Local Authority roads.

Thursday, June 22 – Friday, June 23

A282 Northbound

A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing East Tunnel closure No access over Dartford Crossing for vehicles over 4.8m Tunnel closure for maintenance works 9pm – 5.30am.

Diversion via National Highways network.

A282 Southbound

A282 Southbound Jct 1A entry slip road closure

A282 Southbound Jct 1A to Jct 2 carriageway closure

A282 Southbound Jct 1B entry slip road closure

A282 Southbound Jct 2 link road to A2 southbound closure

M25 Clockwise Jct 31 to A282 Southbound Jct 2 Carriageway and slip road closures for Maintenance works 10pm - 5.30am.

Diversion via Local Authority roads.

Friday, June 23 – Saturday, June 24

A282 Northbound

A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing East Tunnel closure

No access over Dartford Crossing for vehicles over 4.8m Tunnel closure for maintenance works 9pm – 5.30am.

Diversion via National Highways network.

A282 Southbound

A282 Southbound Jct 1A entry slip road closure

A282 Southbound Jct 1A to Jct 2 carriageway closure

A282 Southbound Jct 1B entry slip road closure

A282 Southbound Jct 2 link road to A2 southbound closure

M25 Clockwise Jct 31 to A282 Southbound Jct 2 Carriageway and slip road closures for Maintenance works 10pm - 5.30am.

Diversion via Local Authority roads.

Saturday, June 24 – Sunday, June 25

A282-Northbound

A282 northbound Dartford Crossing West Tunnel

Tunnel closure for maintenance works 10pm – 5am

Diversion via National Highways network

Sunday, June 25 – Monday, June 26

A282-Northbound

A282 Northbound Dartford Crossing East Tunnel closure

No access over Dartford Crossing for vehicles over 4.8m

Tunnel closure for maintenance works 10.30pm – 5.30am

Diversion via National Highways network.