It was reported a motorbike and a dark-coloured BMW car were in collision on the A12 near Ingatestone, heading towards Chelmsford, at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

The BMW failed to stop at the scene and the motorbike order, a man in his 50s, sustained a broken foot and ribs and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 741 of 17 June.

