King Charles III has named two Essex Police members in this year's list, highlighting their work protecting and supporting people in Essex.

Steve Judd, a volunteer police cadet leader has been awarded a BEM and Victoria Harrington, the former director of strategic change and analytics has been awarded an MBE.

Mr Judd established a brand-new volunteer police cadet unit for the Castle Point and Rochford area in May 2017.

He started the unit with 35 cadets and found eight other leaders who volunteered their services to work with the young people.

The Castle Point and Rochford Cadets are the largest unit in Essex Police and have attended more than 50 community events and raised more than £4000 for charities.

This was a significant operation to set up, ensuring all safeguarding and risk assessments were in place, as well as all leaders being DBS checked.

He has given more than 2000 hours of his time and has been fully dedicated to the welfare and development of younger people, on top of his role as a police officer.

He took it upon himself to research and plan trips to Belgium to the World War One and Two battlefield tours to educate and raise awareness amongst the cadets of the sacrifices the British and world soldiers made for world freedom.

During those trips, the cadets were given the honour of taking part in parades at the Menin Gate Ceremony, in Ypres, where they laid wreaths. This is the first time Essex Police cadets had ever taken part in this ceremony.

Victoria Harrington was recognised for being an inspirational leader and motivating those around her to improve service to the public and victims of crime.

Now retired, while working as Assistant Chief Officer in Essex Police, Dr Harrington embedded data science and analytics into evidenced-based policing which led to the use of ‘big data’ in innovative projects informing the public sector to protect vulnerable people, improve life chances for children, reducing violent crime through the Essex Violence and Vulnerability Strategy. Prior to joining Essex Police she was Principal Researcher in the Research, Development and Statistics Directorate of the Home Office, where she conducted and published primary research on crime and policing.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: “Congratulations to Dr Victoria Harrington and PC Steve Judd for this prestigious national recognition. Their awards are so well deserved and demonstrates the calibre of Essex and people in Essex.

“It’s really rewarding to see that both a police staff member and an officer are recognised as both police staff and officers play such a vital role in keeping this county safe.

“Our team go above and beyond every day, and we’re so proud to congratulate and celebrate all colleagues from Essex Police who have been recognised in Honours’ Lists for their outstanding commitment to serving our historic county.”