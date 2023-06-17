A DISPERSAL order has been put in place in Chelmsford after one person was arrested last night.
Essex Police have issued a dispersal order after a number of incidents of anti-social behaviour involving violence, crime and public order offences in and around the area of the bus station and Dukes Walk over the past month.
The order is in place until 6.34pm on Sunday which gives police the power to direct anyone suspected of causing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A dispersal order’s been put in place in part of Chelmsford city centre following concerns about anti-social behaviour.
“On Friday, June 16 there have been issues in the area and spreading into Viaduct Road and New Street, and one person has been arrested.
“A dispersal order has been put in place to protect the public.
“It is in place between 6.34pm on Friday (16 June) until 6.34pm on Sunday (18 June) and gives officers the power to direct anyone suspected of causing anti-social behaviour to leave the area.
“It covers an area including Parkway, Victoria Road, New Street, and Marconi Road.”
