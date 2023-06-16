Adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a mental health disorder that includes a combination of persistent problems.
These include difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity and impulsive behaviour.
Adult ADHD can lead to unstable relationships, poor work or school performance, low self-esteem, and other problems.
Though it's called adult ADHD, symptoms start in early childhood and continue into adulthood.
My ADHD boyfriend has been at my house for almost 11 hours and was just suddenly like "oh my cabbage!" and produced a bag of shredded cabbage from his luggage with no further explanation...— The Tweedy Mutant (@the_tweedy) June 14, 2023
In some cases, ADHD is not recognised or diagnosed until the person is an adult.
Many adults with ADHD aren't aware they have it — they just know that everyday tasks can be a challenge.
Adults with ADHD may find it difficult to focus and prioritise, leading to missed deadlines and forgotten meetings or social plans.
The inability to control impulses can range from impatience in waiting in line or driving in traffic to mood swings and outbursts of anger.
Adult ADHD symptoms may not be as clear as ADHD symptoms in children. In adults, hyperactivity may decrease, but struggles with impulsiveness, restlessness and difficulty paying attention may continue.
With ADHD, you have three types of days:— Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) June 13, 2023
•Get absolutely nothing done.
•Get 4 hours of work done, but at random times throughout the day.
•Get 40 hours of work done in 8 hours.
Symptoms to look out for:
- Impulsiveness
- Disorganisation and problems prioritising
- Poor time management skills
- Problems focusing on a task
- Trouble multitasking
- Excessive activity or restlessness
- Poor planning
- Low frustration tolerance
- Frequent mood swings
- Problems following through and completing tasks
- Hot temper
- Trouble coping with stress
Treatment for adult ADHD is similar to treatment for childhood ADHD.
Adult ADHD treatment includes medications, psychological counselling (psychotherapy) and treatment for any mental health conditions that occur along with ADHD.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here