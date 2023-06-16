These include difficulty paying attention, hyperactivity and impulsive behaviour.

Adult ADHD can lead to unstable relationships, poor work or school performance, low self-esteem, and other problems.

Though it's called adult ADHD, symptoms start in early childhood and continue into adulthood.

My ADHD boyfriend has been at my house for almost 11 hours and was just suddenly like "oh my cabbage!" and produced a bag of shredded cabbage from his luggage with no further explanation... — The Tweedy Mutant (@the_tweedy) June 14, 2023

In some cases, ADHD is not recognised or diagnosed until the person is an adult.

Many adults with ADHD aren't aware they have it — they just know that everyday tasks can be a challenge.

Adults with ADHD may find it difficult to focus and prioritise, leading to missed deadlines and forgotten meetings or social plans.

The inability to control impulses can range from impatience in waiting in line or driving in traffic to mood swings and outbursts of anger.

Adult ADHD symptoms may not be as clear as ADHD symptoms in children. In adults, hyperactivity may decrease, but struggles with impulsiveness, restlessness and difficulty paying attention may continue.

With ADHD, you have three types of days:



•Get absolutely nothing done.

•Get 4 hours of work done, but at random times throughout the day.

•Get 40 hours of work done in 8 hours. — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) June 13, 2023

Symptoms to look out for:

Impulsiveness

Disorganisation and problems prioritising

Poor time management skills

Problems focusing on a task

Trouble multitasking

Excessive activity or restlessness

Poor planning

Low frustration tolerance

Frequent mood swings

Problems following through and completing tasks

Hot temper

Trouble coping with stress

Treatment for adult ADHD is similar to treatment for childhood ADHD.

Adult ADHD treatment includes medications, psychological counselling (psychotherapy) and treatment for any mental health conditions that occur along with ADHD.