Dozens of celebrities have been confirmed for the latest series of MasterChef due to air this summer.
The popular BBC programme sees contestants undertake various cookery challenges as they try and come out on top.
The show is hosted by popular presenters John Torode and Gregg Wallace and contains around 20 stars from TV, film and music.
After six weeks of intense challenges, a champion is named on the BBC One show.
The last contestant to win the celebrity version of MasterChef was TV and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon in 2022.
Who will be competing in the 2023 edition of Celebrity MastChef?
The current line-up includes names from TV and music, seeing stars from a variety of shows and mediums go head-to-head to be crowned winners.
The current batch of contestants includes TV and radio personality Richie Anderson, entertainer Dave Benson Phillip, broadcaster Terry Christian and comedians Marcus Brigstocke and Shazia Mirza.
The line-up will also include pop star Jamelia and opera singer Wynne Evans as well as Emmerdale actor Amy Walsh.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Cheryl Hole, broadcaster Remi Burgz and former glamour model Sam Fox will also take part in the programme.
Here is the full list of celebrities:
- Sam Fox
- Shazia Mirza
- Terry Christian
- Luca Bish
- Richie Anderson
- Marcus Brigstocke
- Max George
- Remi Burgz
- Michael Praed
- James Buckley
- Mica Ven
- Dianne Buswell
- Locksmith
- Amy Walsh
- Dani Dyer
- Dave Benson Phillips
- Allan Pineda Lindo (Apl.de.Ap)
- Jamelia
- Wynne Evans
- Cheryl Hole
What can we expect from the 2023 series of Celebrity MasterChef?
The first episode will see the contestants take on the Under The Cloch challenge before being tasked with creating a two-course dinner party menu.
A number of popular challenges will return to this series such as the Dinner Party Dish and Nostalgia Dish while an all-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge will also be thrown into the mix.
The top eight celebrities will be sent through to the semi and finals to face the Chef's Table and the new Hunter Gather Cook challenges.
Katie Attwood, MasterChef series editor, said: “This series is a total treat for Celebrity MasterChef fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more.”
Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, added: “It’s 2023 and Celebrity MasterChef is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John and Gregg. The series go from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint.”
