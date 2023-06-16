These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, June 16 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 due to reconstruction/renewal works. This will occur between 9 pm and 5 am.

Additionally, on the Northbound way at Junction 25 there will also be a carriageway closure for reconstruction/renewal works at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 9.30 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way between Junction 28 and 29, there will be a carriageway closure and entry slip road closure for resurfacing works between 11 pm and 6 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, June 17 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 due to reconstruction/renewal works. This will occur between 9 pm and 5 am.

Additionally, on the Northbound way between Junction 23 and 25 there will be a carriageway closure for communications works at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 6 am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, June 18 in Essex?





A12

There are no closures scheduled on the A12 for this day.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.