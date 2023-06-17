Thankfully, multiple coastal destinations near Colchester have been awarded a Blue Flag recognition this year.

Blue Flag is a global recognition which is given to beaches, marinas and sustainable tourism boats.

The award is given to locations that meet a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria.

A Blue Flag will be displayed at all beaches and sites which have been awarded this recognition.

The following list shows the nearest Blue Flag sites you can enjoy this summer.

1. Brightlingsea Beach

Huts- beach huts at Brightlingsea Beach (Image: Jo Amoss)

This beauty spot will display a blue flag from now until September 30.

The sandy beach on the River Colne runs along Western Promenade next to grade II listed Batemans Tower.

It has a kiosk offering refreshments and snacks and the area is disabled-friendly.

There is a long row of beach huts, a long waterside walk and a nature trail along the site of an old railway line to Alresford Creek.

There is also a range of sports and leisure activities available to the public along the promenade.

The area is a popular spot for yachting and several sailing events are held there every year.

Dogs are not allowed on the beach in Brightlingsea from May 1 to September 30.

2. Frinton

Sunset- sandy beach in Frinton (Image: Stephen Cole)

The sandy beach with Victorian-style beach huts will display a blue flag from now until September 30.

It has a kiosk and is disabled-friendly.

The beach is popular with families, with free parking along the entire main road of Frinton seafront.

It has both a dog-restricted area and a dog exercise area.

There are lots of opportunities to take part in water sports at the beach.

The beach is also a short walk from Connaught Avenue which has a selection of bars and restaurants to enjoy.

3. Walton-on-the-Naze Albion Beach

Celebration- Blue Flag sign at Walton beach (Image: TDC)

This stunning sandy beach will display a blue flag until September 30.

The Naze cliffs and national nature reserve are a popular spot for walking and bird watching.

The historical Naze tower was built in 1720 as a navigational mark to aid shipping.

The grade II listed building is the only one of its kind in existence.

Walton-on-the-Naze beach stretches along the coast, with Walton Pier in the centre, offering bowling, arcade games and more.

The pier is the second-longest pier in Great Britain.

The beach is a popular family destination with lots to do including shops and fossil hunting.

4. Dovercourt Bay

Golden- Dovercourt beach on a sunny day (Image: Steve Brading)

Dovercourt Bay in Harwich will have a blue flag displayed on the beach until September 30 for the blue flag season.

The area has sand and shingle beaches and a range of activities available for visitors to get involved in which includes a skate park, model yacht pond and boating lake.

There are lots of waterfront cafés, bars and restaurants to enjoy here too.

Other spots on the list of Blue Flag accredited destinations are Felixstowe South, Southwold Pier Beach, Cromer, Sheringham, West Runton, East Beach in Shoeburyness, Shoebury Common Beach, Thorpe Bay, Three Shells Beach in Southend and Westcliff Bay.