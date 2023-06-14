The report by Travelodge has revealed that Chelmsford residents are splashing out the third highest amount on their staycation holidays compared to other British holidaymakers.

On average, the city's residents are spending £1,370.40 - nearly three times more than what they spent in 2022, which was an average spend of £513.13.

Chelmsford residents are spending nearly 40 per cent more than the average British holidaymaker, who are spending £1011.30.

These findings have been revealed in the latest segment of the 2023 Travelodge Travel Index. This study surveyed 2,000 British adults to seek their holiday plans for this summer.

Further research findings revealed that although the majority of Chelmsford residents are not willing to forgo their summer holiday, they are still conscious of their spending and will be looking at ways to make their pennies and pounds go further whilst on holiday.

More than a third (35 per cent) of Chelmsford holidaymakers reported that to help their holiday spend go further this summer they will get back to basics and shop in supermarkets, shops and markets to find items to create a picnic to eat during the day.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesman, says: “Our latest research shows that Chelmsford residents are prioritising and taking a well-deserved staycation this summer, despite the rising cost of living. They are also the nation’s third biggest summer staycation spenders and are set to splash £1370.40 on their summer holiday.

“Interestingly in these challenging times, a break has become one of life’s necessities and our research shows people are getting creative and resourceful with their budget and holiday planning.

“This summer more people from Chelmsford are splitting their holidays into lots of shorter breaks and also planning multi-location holidays. This enables them to combine two different experiences within one holiday and obtain a better return on their money and time.

“With a network of over 580 hotels across the length and breadth of the UK, including 12 hotels across Essex, holidaymakers are using Travelodge hotels as their summer base to explore and experience what makes Britain so Great this summer.”