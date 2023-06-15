There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Charlie

Gender - Male

Age - 12 months old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Black

Charlie is described as a "super friendly boy" who is looking for an active family to take him on as he has a lot of energy.

His favourite activity is to run around off lead in a secure area so he would benefit from being in a home that has a safe and secure garden for him to run around in throughout the day.

Pablo

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - White/Tan

Pablo is described as an "affectionate" dog who loves a cuddle with his handlers and to be fussed over.

Whilst he likes the company of other lurchers he can sometimes be a bit picky with other breeds so is looking for a home where he's the only pet.

Despite this, he would still love to be able to socialise or share walks with other friendly dogs where possible whilst out and about on walks.

Poppy

Gender - Female

Age - 11 years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black, brown and white

Poppy is a cat who is described as a "colourful character" and will need an owner with a good understanding of cat behaviour.

She can get overwhelmed easily and therefore will need a quiet home where she can settle in at her own pace.

Whilst Danaher Animal Home say she may not be an "overly affectionate" cat they clarify she would still be good company.

Kookie and Russell

Gender - Female (Kookie) and male (Russell)

Age - TBC

Breed - Standard Chinchilla (Kookie) and English (Russell)

Colour - Grey (Kookie) and black (Russell)

Both Kookie and Russell came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as strays, but are now looking for a home together.

They would be suitable for owners who have had some experience with this type of animal.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”