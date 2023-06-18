Fortunately, Essex boasts several well-regarded farms at which visitors can to gather up punnets full of the fantastic fruit.

Here are some examples:

McLauchlans, Straight Road, Boxted

At McLauchlans, visitors can enjoy a wide variety of delicious fruit, including strawberries.

Meanwhile, the farm’s shop also stocks local produce such as potatoes, cream and ice cream.

The farm has a Google review rating of 4.8.

Visit boxtedberries.com to find out more.

Little Mountains, Maldon

Little Mountains is a lovely destination for summer fruit pickers.

In June and July, the farm offers the traditional “Pick Your Own” soft fruit which allows families to spend a day at the farm.

It has a Google review rating of 4.8.

Fiveways, Colchester

Located in Stanway, Fiveways grows many types of fruit such as strawberries, raspberries, apples, cherries and plums.

This family-owned soft fruit farm was first established in the 1930s.

It has a Google review rating of 4.6.

Cox at Spencers Farm Shop

With more than three decades of experience, this farm shop provides high quality fresh produce such as strawberries.

Located in the village of Wickham St. Paul, the shop has a Google review rating of 4.7.