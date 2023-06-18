SUMMER has arrived, and for many that means it is the perfect time to go strawberry picking.
Fortunately, Essex boasts several well-regarded farms at which visitors can to gather up punnets full of the fantastic fruit.
Here are some examples:
McLauchlans, Straight Road, Boxted
At McLauchlans, visitors can enjoy a wide variety of delicious fruit, including strawberries.
Meanwhile, the farm’s shop also stocks local produce such as potatoes, cream and ice cream.
The farm has a Google review rating of 4.8.
Visit boxtedberries.com to find out more.
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.
Little Mountains, Maldon
Little Mountains is a lovely destination for summer fruit pickers.
In June and July, the farm offers the traditional “Pick Your Own” soft fruit which allows families to spend a day at the farm.
It has a Google review rating of 4.8.
Fiveways, Colchester
Located in Stanway, Fiveways grows many types of fruit such as strawberries, raspberries, apples, cherries and plums.
This family-owned soft fruit farm was first established in the 1930s.
It has a Google review rating of 4.6.
Cox at Spencers Farm Shop
With more than three decades of experience, this farm shop provides high quality fresh produce such as strawberries.
Located in the village of Wickham St. Paul, the shop has a Google review rating of 4.7.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here