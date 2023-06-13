The free exhibition, organised by the Stansted Airport Chamber of Commerce, will take place at Novotel Hotel London Stansted Airport, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday, June 29.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet like-minded people and share information with the business community.

Sponsors for the event this year are London Stansted Airport, Uttlesford District Council, Global Media and Localiq.

HNE Media has been appointed as the official videographer for the day, and will be capturing all of the networking action, and entertainment will be provided by Funky casinos.

As well as meeting exhibitors, visitors will also have the chance to attend free seminars and speed networking sessions, although advance booking is required.

The seminars include airport procurement, presented by Andy Hayes, head of procurement at Stansted Airport, which takes place from 9.45am to 10.15am.

From midday to 12.30pm there will be a seminar on DRB compliance, aiming to make GDPR less scary, and from 2.45pm to 3.15pm Nockolds HR will run a seminar on 'maximising attraction and retention opportunities for your business'.

The two speed networking sessions - run by Glenys from EBN - will take place at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

You can book your space online at https://www.check-in-stansted.com/.

This year Check In at Stansted will be supporting Mind in West Essex. The team from the charity, which is based in Dunmow, will be in attendance promoting their work.

READ MORE

Visitors can buy raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes, while raising vital funds for the charity.

Julie Budden, chair of the Stansted Chamber and organiser of the exhibition, said: "The exhibition has been running since June 2014 and we are delighted to be back again this year.

"2023 welcomes back previous exhibitors as well as new details of all can be found on the website.

"So much hard work goes into arrange such event where we stipulated that 'business has no boundaries'.

"We’ve put on the show – spread the word and make this event one to remember."