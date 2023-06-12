The appeal from Braintree Council against the plans for the old RAF Wethersfield air base was heard today at the High Court.

The Home Office is looking to house 1,700 asylum seekers at the site.

The council appealed against the High Court’s decision to refuse to grant the council an injunction to stop the Home Office’s proposals to provide accommodation for asylum seekers at Wethersfield.

Wethersfield site: the proposed site for asylum seekers (Image: PA)

The outcome of the appeal is set to be revealedat a later date due to the Lord Justice of Appeal in the Court of Appeal choosing to reserve judgement at this time.

The council said it will keep residents informed as soon as they have an update.

In a statement following the appeal hearing, Braintree Council leader Graham Butland said: “This challenged the Home Office’s reliance on the use of permitted development rights as a way of getting around the need for planning permission.

“We had sought to obtain an injunction to restrain them from using the site for this purpose.

“The Rt Hon Sir Keith Lindblom reserved judgement which means a decision will be given at a future date.

Council leader: Graham Butland (Image: Braintree District Council)

“He said he hopes to deliver a judgement in as short a time as possible.

“We are pleased to have had the opportunity to put our views and the views of our local community in front of the Judge, continuing to support the community to restrain the Home Office from going ahead with these proposals.

“We believe Wethersfield Airfield is an unsuitable site for the Home Office’s plans to house 1,700 asylum seekers, given the lack of capacity in local services, its isolated location, the size of the site, and the fact that the scale of the development proposed could have an impact upon the local community.

“As always we will continue to keep residents informed when we know more. “Thank you again to residents, businesses, community groups, MPs and parish councils for working with us throughout this process so far.”