Usher Kids UK is a non-profit organisation which supports young people living with a genetic condition which causes combined deafness and progressive blindness.

The charity is currently preparing to host its second annual summer camp, which will be attended by 24 young people.

Happy - young people enjoying last year's camp (Image: Deafblind UK)

Through outdoor activities and mentorship the youngsters, who live with progressive deaf-blindness, will acquire the ability to develop independent living skills.

Hosted at the Fairplay House, near Witham, the camp will run from July 22 until July 28.

During the week-long residential camp, young people will experience a wide range of outdoor activities, many for the first time.

Chloe Joyner, the founder and CEO said: "There are up to 1,000 young people in the UK with Usher syndrome.

"Most are in mainstream education, with no access to peers, role models or specialist support. Enjoying - Young people with deafblindness can learn how to become more independent during the summer camp (Image: Deafblind UK)

"They don’t know other people experiencing the same things as them.

"This summer camp gives them a chance to be independent, to build friendships within their Usher community, and find role models they can look up to, which helps them start to envisage the path ahead for them.

"We’re really excited to host the camp in Essex this year and are grateful to all our supporters."

CEO of Deafblind UK, a charity partner, Nikky Morris added: "We’re extremely proud to be involved with the USH camp for a second year running.

"It makes a tremendous difference to the lives of these young people, and their families.

"Our team will be on hand to mentor the young people and to provide counselling and emotional support to their parents and carers.

"We are very grateful to the trusts and foundations whose generosity has made it possible for us to fund the camp again this year."

For more information or to get involved, contact Usher Kids UK at info@usherkidsuk.com or Deafblind UK at info@deafblind.org.uk.