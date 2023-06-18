Essex entrepreneur James Sinclair has bought the Blue Boar hotel and pub in Silver Street.

The businessman owns the Partyman Group which includes Marsh Farm, Rossi Ice-cream, Partyman World, Teddy Tastic and more.

He started his business after leaving school and now employs more than 400 people and turns over £12 million a year.

Mr Sinclair now hopes to refurbish parts of the Blue Boar and fully reopen the building for visitors to enjoy.

The inn dates back to the 14th Century and was built by the aristocratic de Vere family, which was headed by the earls of Oxford for centuries.

The name de Vere translates to the Latin word for boar.

Mr Sinclair said: “They had it up for sale and I went to look around it and thought it was old and beautiful and I love old stuff.

“It’s so near to Marsh Farm. Rossi Ice-cream is also an old business.

“We want to get the restaurant back open and we will be refurbing the rest of the hotel.

“We're really proud and feel really privileged to have it.

“You never really own something like that, you just have it for the next generation.

“We want people to be able to stay there, have a coffee, meal and enjoy their 50th and 60th birthdays.

“It’s a place where couples, adults and families can make memories.

“Rossi’s is a pre-war business. We like old things where everyone knows it, but it needs love again.

“It will take a few years to do but I’m sure in five years’ time people will think it is the best place.

“We’ve already employed maintenance and builders to work on the refurbishments.

“We’re refurbishing four rooms in the hotel.

“I also plan to sell Rossi’s ice-cream at the site to link it with my other business.

“We have lots of ideas for the future and I’m looking forward to getting going.”