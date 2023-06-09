Former PC Gracie Taylor was a trainee at the Essex Police College when she lied to leave work early to go to a social event in February this year.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “She didn’t tell anyone she had left and when challenged about it a few days later, she lied to her trainers about her reason for leaving work.”

Former PC Taylor was found to have committed gross misconduct at an accelerated gross misconduct hearing chaired by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington on Wednesday, and it was ruled she would have been dismissed if she had not already resigned.

Meeting chair - Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington (Image: Archant)

Mr Harrington said the former officer had not upheld the fundamental standards of policing.

He added: “Honesty and integrity is absolutely critical to building and maintaining trust with our communities.

“Dishonesty cannot, and will not, be tolerated and we will deal with it robustly where it is identified.

“I expect the highest standards of professional behaviour from all officers and former PC Taylor fell well below these standards. She will not be able to pursue a career in policing as a result.”