National Highways confirmed the incident occurred slightly after 8am today.

Two lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway between junction 7 and 7a, at Harlow.

Essex Police's roads policing team and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scene.

All lanes have since re-opened but there are still delays in the area as traffic recovers.

CLEARED#M11 northbound between J7 and J7a #Harlow #Essex



ALL LANES OPEN



Following the earlier car fire all lanes are now open.



Delays easing. pic.twitter.com/jMS5SLWrWf — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 9, 2023

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed crews were called to the scene at 7.50am and firefighters extinguished the fire by 8.20am.