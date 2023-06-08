British Transport Police officers were called to Sawbridgeworth station, Hertfordshire, at 1.30pm today following reports a person had been struck by a train.

Ambulance service vehicles were also called to the station but sadly the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police presence - Emergency services were at Sawbridgeworth station (Image: Newsquest)

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Sawbridgeworth railway station at 1.30pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended, and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are currently working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Trains were suspended in the area following the tragic incident, causing disruption to passengers travelling between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge, as well as to some trains serving Stansted Airport.

Delays - Trains were ground to a halt (Image: Newsquest)

Essex rail users are advised to check their route before travelling this evening, as services continue to recover.

Greater Anglia, the county's rail operator, apologised for the delays, with a spokesperson saying: "We are currently experiencing disruption between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge. This is due to a person being hit by a train between Harlow Town and Bishops Stortford.

"Train services are currently suspended, and the emergency services are attending the scene.

"We are working to source rail replacement buses, and customers can use their tickets on Great Northern services between King’s Cross and Cambridge.

"We apologise that services are disrupted, and anyone who is delayed for more than 15 minutes can claim delay repay at greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay.”