PIP claimants are being alerted that they must inform the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) if they are planning to travel abroad this summer.

Government officials have revealed new advice to claimants, making them aware of what changes they must tell the DWP about.

Failing to alert the DWP of key changes could lead to PIP claimants losing their benefit entitlement and having their payments either paused of stopped altogether.

PIP claimants must inform the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) if they are planning to travel abroad for 4 weeks or more this summer (Image: PA)

Included in the changes that must be reported is leaving the country, or planning to leave the country, for more than four weeks at a time.

Even if you are leaving for an extended holiday rather than a permanent move, it is a change you must alert the DWP of.

The Government’s 2023/24 PIP handbook explains: “This change may affect the claimant’s entitlement to PIP.

“We will need to know the date the claimant is leaving the country, how long they are planning to be out of the country, which country they are going to and why they are going abroad.”

The handbook, which can be viewed here, adds: “The PIP decision letter gives details of how and when the claimant needs to tell DWP about any changes in their circumstances.

“We need to know if the claimant’s condition, the amount of help they need or their circumstances change. This is because it may change how much PIP they can get.

“It is important the claimant tells DWP straight away about any changes in their life that could affect their benefit.

“Based on these changes their benefit may go up, go down, stay the same or it may stop. If the claimant is overpaid, they will normally have to repay the money.

“Failure to tell DWP about any of these changes may result in prosecution.”

If you are planning a trip, you can inform the DWP on 0800 121 4433 to report a change of circumstances.