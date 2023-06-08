HMRC is sending out renewal packs for tax credits and will have until July 31 to check the information is correct and notify HMRC of any changes to their circumstances which may affect their claim.

The final packs for the 2023 to 2024 tax year will be sent out by June 15, with many already having been received since May 2.

Tax credits help working families with targeted financial support, so it is important that people do not miss out on money they are entitled to.

The quickest and easiest way to renew your tax credits is via the free HMRC app - with no need to call us.



If you do need some help with this - our video will walk you through the process.



Don't forget to renew by the July 31 deadline.

There are two types of renewal packs:

if it has a red line across the first page and says ‘reply now’, customers will need to confirm their circumstances to renew their tax credits

if it has a black line across the first page and says ‘check now’, customers will need to check that their details are correct. If they are, they do not need to do anything and their tax credits will be automatically renewed

More than 500,000 tax credits customers will need to reply to HMRC by the deadline to confirm their circumstances for the 2023 to 2024 tax year, or risk having their payments stopped.

Customers can renew their tax credits for free via GOV.UK or the HMRC app.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director-General for Customer Services, said: “Tax credits provide families with vital financial support, so it is important that customers look out for their renewal pack and renew by 31 July. For details on how to renew, search ‘manage my tax credits’ on GOV.UK.”

HMRC has released a video to explain how tax credits customers can use the HMRC app to view, manage and update their details.

Renewing online is quick and easy. Customers can log into GOV.UK to check the progress of their renewal, be reassured that it is being processed and know when they will hear back from HMRC. Customers choosing to use the HMRC app can:

renew their tax credits

update changes to their claim

check their tax credits payments schedule, and

find out how much they have earned for the year

If there is a change in a customer’s circumstances that could affect their tax credits claim, they must report the changes to HMRC. Circumstances that could affect tax credits payments include changes to:

living arrangements

childcare

working hours, or

income (increase or decrease)

By the end of 2024, tax credits will be replaced by Universal Credit. Customers who receive tax credits will receive a letter from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) telling them when to claim Universal Credit.

It is important that customers claim by the deadline shown in the letter to continue receiving financial support as their tax credits will end even if they decide not to claim Universal Credit.

However, there is no need to wait for their transfer letter, and customers can apply to move to Universal Credit sooner, if it is right for them.