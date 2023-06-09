These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, June 9 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 due to reconstruction/renewal works. This will occur between 9 pm and 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 9.30 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 29 and 28 there will be a carriageway closure and a slip road closure between 10 pm and 5.30 am.

Also, the Junction 27 clockwise link road to the M11 will be shut for testing works from 11 pm and 6 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, June 10 in Essex?

A12

Additionally, on the Northbound way at Junction 11, there will be an entry slip road closure for barrier/fence safety repairs at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 6 am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, June 11 in Essex?





A12

On the Northbound way at Junction 11, there will be an entry slip road closure for barrier/fence safety repairs from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled for the Essex junctions of the M25 on this day.