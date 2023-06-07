Chief Constable Harrington began his career in the Metropolitan Police Service in 1990.

Then, he gained his current role in 2018 after previously serving as Temporary Deputy Chief Constable of Essex Police.

He said: “Essex Police is the largest it has ever been; we have more officers, more staff and more volunteers all working incredibly hard to keep communities across the county safe and deal with criminals.

“And we’re starting to see the impact of that. Crime is coming down. There were 3,000 fewer crimes in Essex in the last year than the previous year. That means 3,000 fewer victims. And antisocial behaviour is down by a third.

“But we’re also a better force, a more representative force. We serve a brilliant, diverse county and we’re strongest when we represent and understand the communities we serve.”

To that end, Chief Constable Harrington also reflected on the growing diversity within Essex Police and its officers.

He said: “We have people joining from a whole range of backgrounds within Essex and beyond. We’re not complacent – we know there is more to be done and we are determined that our force fully reflects the communities we serve.

“That’s why it’s so important to me that we continue to take part in events like Pride and National Inclusion Week, where we proudly stand together with our colleagues and communities to remind everyone that we support and actively encourage everyone to embrace their most authentic selves.”

Find out more here: www.essex.police.uk/fitthebill

Here’s where you might see Essex Police during Pride Month 2023:

Essex Pride - 24th June, Central Park, Chelmsford

Clacton Pride - 1st July, Greensward Field, West Greensward, Clacton

Southend Pride - 15th July, Warrior Square Gardens, Southend-on-Sea

Colchester Pride - 12th Aug, First site, Lewis Gardens, Colchester

Basildon Pride - 2nd Sept, Gloucester Park, Basildon

Hate crime can come in many forms and you can report this on - Report hate crime | Essex Police.

Please always call 999 in an emergency