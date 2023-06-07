King Charles III’s birthday flypast will take place on Saturday June 17, which is intended to replicate the original full King’s Coronation flypast which was limited by poor weather.

It will close the annual Trooping the Colour event, which is the King's birthday parade, and will see more than 1,400 parading officers with 200 hundred horses and more than 400 musicians.

The Military Airshows website says a large formation of military aircraft will form the flypast in the vicinity of Suffolk, Essex, Greater London, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

The exact list of aircraft taking part is yet to be confirmed. However, if the flypast is intended to replicate the coronation flypast, the world famous Red Arrows are expected to be taking part.

The military aircraft are set to fly over parts of Essex including Colchester and Chelmsford city centres and their surrounding villages, as well as Witham and parts of Brentwood, between 12.35pm and 1.15pm.

More than 60 military aircraft were planned to take part in the 60-minute King's Coronation flypast in addition to a large 16 helicopter formation.

The historic Spitfires of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight were also expected to be involved alongside the RAF's new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and joint RAF and RN crewed F-35B Lightning II jets, and transport aircraft from the RAF's Air Mobility Force.

It was also set to be the first flypast involvement of the RAF's new Envoy IV CC1 aircraft.