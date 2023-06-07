Firefighters are in Stebbing tackling a fire affecting 200 tonnes of wood.

Crews were called to a vehicle and woodpile fire off Lubberhedges Lane today at 10.07am.

Alight - a 200-tone was on fire (Image: ECFRS)

Crews from South Woodham Ferrers, Billericay, Wethersfield, Stansted, Newport and Dunmow attended, along with a water bowser, which is used to bring a large volume of water to an incident, from Corringham.

Firefighters found a tractor, agricultural chipping machine and 200-tonne woodpile alight.

Damage - a burnt out tractor at the scene (Image: ECFRS)

Station Manager Scott Fretton said: "Crews have worked incredibly hard to stop the fire from spreading to nearby woodland.

"They have now surrounded the fire and will be at the scene for the rest of the afternoon to make sure it is fully extinguished.

"Thanks to the crews' hard work about half of the wood has been saved, although unfortunately the two vehicles have been destroyed.

"I'd also like to thank the farmer who has provided an agricultural bowser to supplement our water supply."