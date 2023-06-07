The ITV show will return to screens for a two-episode run on Tuesday, and will begin with a state pension warning that could stop anyone between 45 and 70 missing out on up to £10,000.

Taking to Twitter to promote the new series, the Money Saving Expert said: “Next Tuesday at 8pm, ITV The Martin Lewis Money Show Live is back for a summer mini-series. Well, I’m calling two shows in a row a mini-series anyway.

“The first is urgent for anyone age 45 - 70 as it’s the last chance to boost your state pension by £10,000s (and yes, I'll be talking about how to navigate the phone lines too) plus lots more pensions help.

News. Next Tue 8pm @itvMLshow is back for a summer mini-series. Well I'm calling two shows in a row a mini series anyway.



The first is urgent for anyone age 45 - 70 as its the last chance to boost your state pension by £10,000s (and yes I'll be talking about how to navigate… — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) June 5, 2023

“Then the following week it’s my annual pre-summer holiday overseas MoneySaving show.”

Martin has previously flagged the state pension deadline on his Martin Lewis Podcast, warning listeners could be missing out on thousands of pounds by missing the deadline.

Speaking on the podcast in February, he said: “We need to spread the word on this. On April 6 2016 that was the day they introduced the new state pension.

"For those who hit pension age since then, you have been put on the new state pension.

“As part of that, transitional arrangements were put in place. Those transitional arrangements are set to end.

"This is all about your National Insurance years. The amount that you get in your state pension is about the number of qualifying years that you have.

"You can acquire years by working. Minimum wage, and you will get National Insurance credits, or if you're not working there are other ways you can get NI credits for example if you are raising children or have a disability.

"Now to get the full state pension when you retire, on the new state pension, you will need 35 years ish.

“Some of you when you get to retirement will be missing years - it might be you were on a low income or working abroad.

The Government extended the original deadline from April 5, 2023, to July 31, 2023. (Image: Getty)

"Anybody listening right now, do this. If you are not yet at state retirement age, go to gov.uk and look up your state pension summary.

"That will tell you when you will get your pension and it will give you a forecast of how much you are likely to get."

The Government extended the original deadline from April 5, 2023, to July 31, 2023.

They said: “HMRC and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) have experienced an exceptional increase in customer contact.

“To ensure customers are treated fairly and given an equal chance to fill in gaps in their NI record, the government has decided to extend the deadline for paying voluntary NICs to 31 July 2023.

“By extending the deadline individuals have more time to decide whether to fill gaps in their NI record to count towards their State Pension and to pay voluntary NICs.”