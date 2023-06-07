The unforgettable voice of Big Brother, Marcus Bentley, is set to return to narrate and give commentary on the show.

Bentley began narrating the show when it started in 2000 and has done every series since.

He has commented on iconic moments from Alex Sibley's dance to Nikki Grahame's 'Who is She' and even Nick Bateman's attempt to cheat.

Sharing the excited Big Brother news on Twitter, Bently said: "Just a little bit of news over on TikTok I’m on @GMB early tomorrow.

"@bbuk fans are the best and most loyal possible. Thanks for all your support and I can’t wait for the shenanigans to begin x."

Fans were quick to share their excitement as one said: "It wouldn’t be Big Brother with you."

Whilst another added: "The Housemates, The House, The Presenters may change.

"However, if there is ever one constant in the Big Brother universe that brings familiarity, is the legend, back in the saddle to guide the world through the madness that is BBUK ! Welcome Back Marcus!"

The rebooted show will be on ITV2 hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best with the show expected to start in the autumn.

Although details on the line-up are not yet confirmed, news of what to expect has been keeping anticipation high with host Will hinting that they are "going back to being real people" and that the upcoming series will be "fun".