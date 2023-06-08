There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Callie

Callie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - TBC

Breed - Saluki Cross

Colour - Brown and white

If you want to adopt Callie you can view their full profile here.

Callie is a dog who is being assessed by the Danaher Animal Home but would like to live in an adult-only home with no other dogs or cats.

She is considered suitable for owners who have experience looking after the specific breed before and may require a physically stronger handler.

George

George (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One-year-old

Breed - Cane Corso

Colour - Black and white

If you want to adopt George you can view their full profile here.

George came into the care of Danaher Animal Home "very nervous and shutdown" but is said to have turned a corner.

He is looking for an owner who has had some breed-specific experience and is passionate to continue the training the centre has begun.

George has lived in a home before but might need some time to adjust having been in kennels for a little while.

Zorro

Zorro (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - TBC

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Zorro you can view their full profile here.

Zorro is a cat who came into the care of Danaher Animal Home through no fault of his own from a very lively and chaotic environment and is struggling a little to life in a cattery.

He'll need to be the only cat in the home so that he hopefully settles in, as he is very nervous currently.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Potential adopters would need to understand that at this stage we are not able to be hands-on with Zorro and it will take time to get him to a point where he is comfortable with this.

"He is a big foodie and his handlers are spending time with him every day using tasty treats to build up positive bonds with him."

King and Thumper

King and Thumper (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - No stated

Breed - Not stated

Colour - Grey and Brown/White

If you want to adopt King and Thumper you can view their full profile here.

King and Thumper had been found abandoned by Danaher Animal Home and they are now looking for their forever home.

Thumper is a more reserved type of character while King is more confident and likely to hop over towards you.

Ideally, the pair are looking for a home together with no children, or older children only.

Thumper especially will need a calm environment to settle in.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”