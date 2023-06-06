There was “absolutely nothing” Mr Cetinay, now a showbiz presenter on ITV's This Morning, could have done to prevent the fatal collision, the coroners court was told.

New dad Tommy Griggs was travelling at 44mph in a 30mph zone without insurance or a suitable license on a modified motorbike with fake number plates.

He was under the influence of cannabis at the time of the collision, with a post-mortem revealing he had more than 20 times the legal limit of THC in his blood.

Mr Griggs was flung 20 feet into the air after colliding with the Love Island star’s car on August 4, 2022.

Despite an air ambulance crew attempting to save his life, Mr Griggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Coroner Graeme Irvine ruled at Walthamstow Coroners' Court that Mr Griggs sustained a large injury to his heart and would have lost consciousness very quickly.

The court heard that the crash was caused by the Romford dad speeding on the wrong side of the road around a bend where the drivers were obscured from one another by a hedge.

His Suzuki was created to be a 125cc motorbike and registered as such, but it had been altered to run on a 400cc engine. It sported the wrong plates - just one number different to the legal registration.

The inquest heard that a 125cc bike operates with eight to 12 horsepower, which goes up to 40-50hp for a 400cc, boosting the acceleration and potentially the top speed.

According to family members Mr Griggs had only got the bike two days earlier.

He only had a provisional license that allows him to ride a 125cc and was not licensed to ride such a powerful bike.

Family members could not say who had adjusted the bike engine.

His GP records read to the court revealed that in 2018 and January 2022 Mr Griggs was involved in other road traffic collisions.

Sober Mr Cetinay was travelling between 27 and 29 mph on the sunny morning in east London.

The coroner said there was absolutely nothing the reality star could have to done to stop the crash and he therefore decided there was no need to call the 27-year-old to the hearing, and paraphrased evidence provided by the celebrity to police after the crash.

He said: “He came round the bend, he believed he was travelling at the legal speed limit. He said as soon as he came round the bend he saw the motorcycle approaching in his lane.

“The whole incident happened very, very quickly. He pulled on the steering wheel but he couldn’t give a clear recollection about whether he had any time to brake. He waited at the scene until emergency services arrived.”