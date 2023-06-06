The 39-year-old comic said she is “excited” to appear on the star-studded edition of the Channel 4 show alongside her husband Bobby Koostra, 40.

The comic said she has been a “huge Gogglebox fan for years” and said her and her husband were “thrilled to be taking part.”

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “It’s usually just the dogs who get to see us watch TV, so we’re excited to welcome viewers into our home as we decompress in our favourite spot – the sofa.”

Joining the pair on the new series will be returning stars Zoe Ball, Johnny Ball and Woody Cook, Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, plus Shaun Ryder and Bez.

Katherine recently revealed her days as a single mum with daughter Violet, 13, who she had with a previous partner, were some of her happiest and was “quite nervous” she may never regain that feeling after she had her son Fred, 23 months, and daughter Fenna, five months, with Bobby.

She said: “I was really happy with my daughter.

“I’m not one of those mothers who needs time away from my kids, I want to be with them as much as possible.

“Well, now they kind of annoy me because there’s three of them – but when Violet was little, she never bothered me.

“She was my best friend, the love of my life. I’m actually quite nervous that my decade of being a single mother to Violet, and of struggling and being poor . . . I’m worried that might have been the best time of my life.”

Katherine also revealed people are starting to recognise her kids from social media even when she’s not there.

She said: “What’s started to happen since I had my most recent baby, Fenna, is that the babysitter takes Fred out to the park instead of me doing it, and people have said to her, ‘That’s Katherine Ryan’s son, I remember him from Instagram.’”

Katherine, who first dated Bobby when she was a teen growing up in Canada, also said her partner “loves” the trappings of fame.

She added: “Bobby loves that I’m on television, and I’m quite well-liked.

“He likes it when people recognise me, he likes that we went to Maya Jama’s birthday party, he likes the red carpet and all the perks. He’s proud of what I do.”