Ocean Chapman, from Braintree, swapped her two-bed flat for a luxurious mansion when appearing on Channel 5’s Rich House, Poor House.

Ocean, daughter Oziana, nine, and friend Chloe, were living in Chelmsford, in the £6million holiday home of entrepreneur Barrie Drewitt-Barlow.

The house boasts an underfloor aquarium, huge living room, lounge-bar and swimming pool, with chef, chauffeur and house manager on call 24/7.

Get rich quick - Ocean and Chloe with their temporary £5k-per-week budget on the show (Image: Channel 5)

Speaking on the experience, Ocean said: “I applied ages ago, but then Covid happened.

“Suddenly I got a call from Channel 5 productions, and I was shooting within a matter of weeks.

“I was shocked to get the call and to be fair nervous for the show itself.

“But friends and family told me to go for it and get out of my comfort zone.

“We filmed for a week. We did the first day of interviews at home and then on the second day we did the swap.

Excited - Chloe, Oziana and Ocean on the plane to Florida (Image: N/A)

“There was filming every day and it was really fun.

“Above all else it was really nice to give my daughter this once-in-a-lifetime experience, I enjoyed it more for her.

“Anything she wanted she could have and it is something she will always remember, one day she’ll tell her kids about it.”

Holiday - Ocean and Barrie in the pool in Florida (Image: N/A)

The real shock came at the end, when Barrie said he would be investing £250,000 into Ocean to help kickstart her dream of a baby food business.

Ocean said: “When they told me I felt sick, I thought I was going to pass out on TV.

“And it wasn’t just for the cameras, two days later Barrie started messaging me, we are practically besties now.

Dressed up - Scott, Barrie, Ocean and Chloe enjoyed a party at Ocean's work the Lounge Bar in Braintree recently (Image: Dave Mansell)

“He paid for my driving lessons too which wasn’t shown and flew the three of us out to Florida which was more amazing memories for Oziana.

“The show changed my life, I have been flooded with support and nice messages, people coming up to me, I think it really reached the hearts of other single mums.

“Going forwards we are looking into a Caribbean-inspired baby food and maybe somewhere for people to eat my food, but you’ll have to wait and see.”