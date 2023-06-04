Clive Emson Lane and Property Auctioneers is all set for its upcoming auction.

The following properties are just some of the 134 lots on sale in the county.

Unique property: shop and dwelling up for auction (Image: Clive Emson)

1. 3 and 3A, Market Hill, Coggeshall

Price: £330,000 to £350,000

This vacant mixed-use property and separate cottage in Coggeshall is listed jointly with Philip James.

The front of the building on Market Hill is the former antique shop with residential accommodation behind the shop and above.

The building is said to be in need of renovation and improvement.

There is also a separate self-contained residential dwelling to the rear.

Burnham cottage: the cottage up for auction in Burnham (Image: Clive Emson)

2. 5 Queens Road, Burnham

Price: £225,000

This three-bedroom cottage has two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and three bedrooms.

It also has a garden to the rear with two storage sheds and an ornamental pond.

It is said to require some modernisation and improvement.

Maldon property: opticians up for auction (Image: Clive Emson)

3. 75 High Street, Maldon

Price: £125,000

The property is currently let at £7,250 per annum, occupied by an optician, holding over under the terms of a 10-year commercial lease.

It is considered ideal for anyone wishing to invest in commercial property.

It has accommodation over two levels and has a yard to the rear.

Maisonette: Bergholt Road property (Image: Clive Emson)

4. 205B Bergholt Road

Price: £110,000 to £120,000

This one-bedroom maisonette is up for auction with a selling point of being a good opportunity for investors.

Senior Auction Appraiser Russell Hawkes said: “The maisonette is offered with vacant possession and represents an opportunity for investors.”

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease from September 1990 although the seller has advised that a new 199-year lease will be granted to the successful buyer on completion.

Victorian cottage: semi-detached cottage (Image: Clive Emson)

5. 1 Cherry Tree Cottages in Wethersfield Road, Sible Hedingham

Price: £420,000 to £423,000

This Victorian cottage is semi-detached with three bedrooms.

It has been extended whilst being in the same ownership for about 30 years.

It has double-glazed windows throughout but may require some decoration or general improvement.

Grays home: the property in Grays (Image: Clive Emson)

6. 109 Heathview Road, Grays

Price: £280,000

This three-bedroom home is to the north of Grays town centre.

Director and Auctioneer Kevin Gilbert said: “The house needs some improvement but has replacement double-glazed windows/doors and a gas heating system via radiators.

“It will make an excellent family home, or could be let to provide a good income, one works have been carried out.”

Bidding goes live on Tuesday, June 13 and ends on Thursday, June 15.

See www.cliveemson.co.uk for more details.