One lane is closed on the northbound carriageway of the A12 near Chelmsford.

Police are at the scene and traffic is slow as drivers merge into one lane around the stalled vehicle.

Heavy traffic: delays on the A12 (Image: AA)

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Lane one is closed on the A12 northbound between the A414 and the A138/A130 junction near Chelmsford.

“Essex Police are on scene with a broken down vehicle.

“There are delays of at least 30 minutes above usual journey times on the approach.”