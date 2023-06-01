DRIVERS are stuck in miles of queues on the A12 this evening following a broken-down vehicle.
One lane is closed on the northbound carriageway of the A12 near Chelmsford.
Police are at the scene and traffic is slow as drivers merge into one lane around the stalled vehicle.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “Lane one is closed on the A12 northbound between the A414 and the A138/A130 junction near Chelmsford.
“Essex Police are on scene with a broken down vehicle.
“There are delays of at least 30 minutes above usual journey times on the approach.”
