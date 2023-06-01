Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park is heading to a huge unit in Chelmsford.

Replacing the old Maplins store, which closed in 2018 after the company went into administration, the site will be getting a new lease of life.

In what will be its first experience in Essex, Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park – operated by Prime Leisure Group and inspired by the hit ITV entertainment show – provides a physical adventure experience for all the family which sees visitors tackle a series of obstacle courses.

The venue will consist of some of your favourite Ninja Warrior UK obstacles (Image: Ninja Warrior UK)

Ninja Warrior UK is an obstacle assault course game show on ITV, based upon the format of the Japanese game show Sasuke.

Presented by Ben Shephard, Chris Kamara and Rochelle Humes, the show focuses on hundreds of contestants tackling a difficult assault course featuring a variety of obstacles.

Contestants advance in the competition by achieving a fast enough time or progressing far enough along the course.

The competition culminates with a final, in which the contestant who goes furthest fastest is declared "Last Ninja Standing".

If a competitor completes the final obstacle, Mt Midoriyama, in under 45 seconds, they will be declared winner of the contest and crowned "Ninja Warrior UK".

The Ninja Warrior UK courses are already littered across the UK, but this will be the first site in Essex.

Asset manager for Schroders Capital Tom Woolven said: “We are delighted that Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park has selected The Meadows as its first location in Essex.

There are already Ninja Warrior UK courses across the UK (Image: Ninja Warrior UK)

“It is testament to our team’s relationship with Prime Leisure Group that they have once again chosen a well-performing SCREF asset as a home for one of its flagship leisure operators.”

Co-founder of Prime Leisure Group added: “Choosing the right location for our Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Parks is vitally important, and we are confident that The Meadows provides the perfect base for our Essex based guests.

“The combination of city centre location with its easy accessibility to transport links and the proximity of complimentary leisure and lifestyle offerings, gives us a fantastic base for our new venue.”

The Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park at The Meadows in Chelmsford will be opening later in the summer.