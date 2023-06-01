The resort’s West Cliff Theatre said it is delighted to announce that the venue has secured a new date with the former Wet Wet Wet singer on September 24.

It comes after his original tour was cancelled back in April due to ill health.

Pellow Talk-The Lost Chapter will again be a chance for Marti to share stories about his life, and for his fans to understand the man behind the hits.

Theatre manager Rob Mitchell-Gears said: “Just like our customers, we were disappointed when Marti was forced to cancel the rest of the Pellow Talk tour which was due to visit thirty more venues across the country.

“His health of course was everyone’s first concern but with such a busy schedule it looked like we had missed our chance to welcome him to Clacton.

“But with a huge amount of luck along with great support from the producer of the tour and Marti himself, we have been able to secure one of only a few available dates.

“We were very grateful to all our customers for being so understanding when the show was cancelled with just three days’ notice, so we are delighted to be able to offer them the opportunity again to spend time with Marti at the West Cliff.”

Tickets for the show, which will be on Sunday, September 24, will go on sale at 10am on Friday, June 2, with a limited number of meet and greet tickets available.

Tickets can be purchased online at westcliffclacton.co.uk.