Officers were on patrol in Witham shortly before 5pm on Monday, May 15, when they came across a crash in Bronte Road, near the junction with Cressing Road.

The collision involved a Tesla and a bicycle.

The cyclist was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

He was later formally identified as 71-year-old John Wiseman, from Witham.

Mr Wiseman's family are being supported by specialist officers.

His family paid tribute to him, saying: "John was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a great friend to so many. He was kind-hearted, devoted and stepped up for others without hesitation.

"We're all heartbroken and the loss we feel is immeasurable.

"The love we have for him can never be expressed in words.

"He will be forever missed.”

Police have now said a 57 year-old man from Silver End has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and is currently released under investigation.

Officers investigating the crash are also appealing for anyone who saw the incident, but have yet to speak to them, to come forward.

A spokesman said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incident 925 of 15 May.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111."