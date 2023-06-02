These Essex streets are thanking their lucky stars after winning the People's Postcode Lottery in May.
Across the county, 13 postcodes were named among the winners.
For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.
The winning postcodes were:
- CO5 0BP – Tiptree
- CM2 9FJ – Great Baddow
- CM17 9JL – Hastingwood/Harlow
- SS5 6PE – Hullbridge
- CM1 6AS - Chelmsford
- SS2 6JX – Southend
- CO4 0QW – Colchester
- SS5 5DS – Hockley
- CM1 7DT – Broomfield
- CO5 8NJ – West Mersea
- SS5 6HW – Hullbridge
- CO4 0ES – Colchester
- CO6 4JL – Nayland
People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which raises money for charities.
Players sign up with their postcode and pay £12 per month, with 33 per cent of the ticket price going to charities.
They are automatically entered into every draw and prizes are announced every day of the month.
You can see Essex's winners in April here.
Every day from Monday to Friday there are £1,000 prizes to be won.
On Saturdays players can win a share of £1 Million, and on Sundays players can each win £30,000.
Every month players in a postcode sector share £3 Million or more.
It comes as hundreds of Essex residents have been left stunned after learning their postcode is the winner of a £3.2million prize with People’s Postcode Lottery.
Lottery players in the winning postcode sector will share the £3.2million prize and have been told they can expect to win at least £1,000 each.
The winning postcode has been teased as CM1 7, in Chelmsford.
The full winning postcode will be revealed on today at a special event at Riverside Leisure Centre.
For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.
