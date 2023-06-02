Across the county, 13 postcodes were named among the winners.

For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.

The winning postcodes were:

CO5 0BP – Tiptree

CM2 9FJ – Great Baddow

CM17 9JL – Hastingwood/Harlow

SS5 6PE – Hullbridge

CM1 6AS - Chelmsford

SS2 6JX – Southend

CO4 0QW – Colchester

SS5 5DS – Hockley

CM1 7DT – Broomfield

CO5 8NJ – West Mersea

SS5 6HW – Hullbridge

CO4 0ES – Colchester

CO6 4JL – Nayland

People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which raises money for charities.

Players sign up with their postcode and pay £12 per month, with 33 per cent of the ticket price going to charities.

They are automatically entered into every draw and prizes are announced every day of the month.

You can see Essex's winners in April here.

Every day from Monday to Friday there are £1,000 prizes to be won.

On Saturdays players can win a share of £1 Million, and on Sundays players can each win £30,000.

Every month players in a postcode sector share £3 Million or more.

It comes as hundreds of Essex residents have been left stunned after learning their postcode is the winner of a £3.2million prize with People’s Postcode Lottery.

Lottery players in the winning postcode sector will share the £3.2million prize and have been told they can expect to win at least £1,000 each.

The winning postcode has been teased as CM1 7, in Chelmsford.

The full winning postcode will be revealed on today at a special event at Riverside Leisure Centre.

For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.