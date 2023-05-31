Frank Baldwin, from Blackmore End, first began talking to the 'girl', who was actually a decoy from an online child activist group, on Facebook in January 2021.

The 48-year-old told her he liked her profile picture and made inappropriate comments about her body and the clothes and underwear she was wearing.

He continued to talk in this manner, as well as sending her pornographic images and videos.

Snared - Baldwin was confronted by members of an online child activist group (Image: Cambridgeshire Police)

These chats continued until August 2021 when members of an online child activist group confronted him at an allotment in Chippenham, East Cambridgeshire.

Officers were called and Baldwin was arrested.

Baldwin, of School Road, Blackmore End, Braintree, admitted to attempting to incite a girl under 16 to engage in penetrative sexual activity and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was jailed for two years and two months.

Det Con Laura Hutchings said: “Baldwin’s behaviour was highly inappropriate and disturbing. We will always do everything we can to bring those who groom children to justice as this type of can cause life-long damage for victims.”