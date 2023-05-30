Gemma Collins, 42, currently lives in a £1.3million Essex home, but has revealed she has her sights set on moving to London's Knightsbridge.

The former South Essex College student told OK! in an exclusive interview: "I want to move – that’s the plan now. I love it up there [Knightsbridge].

"That’s where I have my sights set, because I’ve got a country pad anyway. I’m loving country life in the summer.

"Listen, there will always be a bit of Knightsbridge fever in me. I just love being in London. I wouldn’t mind a pied-à-terre – Cadogan Gardens here I come!"

She told the outlet she would love to visit her favourite candle shop Diptyque everyday in the shopping district, and be close to high-end department store Harrods.

Gemma also told OK!: "Going to the mother and toddler groups never interested me, unless it's Knightsbridge, darling."

It comes after the ex-TOWIE star recently told the Sun she has "totally grown out" of Essex as she branded the county as "toxic".

She said: "I really like it in Surrey, Sam Faiers lives there. I do love Wales and I would consider living there."

Gemma had previously revealed to the Sun that she needed to buy a new house, as she is "bursting out" of her Essex home.

She bought the dream home in January 2021 after living with her brother throughout lockdown, and recently revealed a huge revamp at the mansion.

Collins first appeared on TV screens in 2011 as she starred in hit show The Only Way Is Essex when she was a used car sales woman. She quickly became a fan favourite with her debut autobiography becoming a bestseller in its first week of release in 2013.

She finally left the reality series in 2019.