HUNDREDS of Essex residents have been left stunned after learning their postcode is the winner of a £3.2million prize with People’s Postcode Lottery.
Lottery players in the winning postcode sector will share the £3.2million prize and have been told they can expect to win at least £1,000 each.
The winning postcode has been teased as CM1 7, in Chelmsford.
The full winning postcode will be revealed on Saturday, June 3, at a special event at Riverside Leisure Centre.
People playing with this postcode will take home the biggest cheques on the day.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt will be at the event on Saturday to present winners with the good news in person.
She said: “I can’t wait to meet hundreds of our winners on Saturday and present them with a prize cheque of their own.
“The community will be buzzing with excitement right now and I can’t wait to celebrate with them.”
It’s not the first time Chelmsford residents have scooped a big prize on the Postcode Lottery.
Sufyaan Baileche won £30,000 in August 2020 - all thanks to his mum.
The 29-year-old only signed up after getting badgered by her to give it a go after moving to his own house.
His mum has always played and persuaded him to do the same in the hope of winning.
Sufyaan was shocked to receive a video call from lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier, during the first Covid lockdown, to say he had scooped a jackpot prize in just his second month of playing.
He said: "My mum had been doing it for years and had a few small wins. As soon as I moved out, she said I should sign up with my own postcode.
"She was really pleased for me, but I know she was a bit jealous.
"I’ve never ever had this amount of money in a bank account at one time, I don’t even think my parents have.
“It’s insane. The possibilities are endless.”
Another neighbour playing with Sufyaan’s postcode also scooped a whopping cash prize of £60,000, thanks to playing with two tickets.
People’s Postcode Lottery costs £12 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.
People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.
A minimum of 33 per cent from each ticket goes to charity.
To find out more, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here