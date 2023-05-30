Lottery players in the winning postcode sector will share the £3.2million prize and have been told they can expect to win at least £1,000 each.

The winning postcode has been teased as CM1 7, in Chelmsford.

The full winning postcode will be revealed on Saturday, June 3, at a special event at Riverside Leisure Centre.

People playing with this postcode will take home the biggest cheques on the day.

In the money - Chelmsford neighbours in CM1 7 have won £3.2 million (Image: People’s Postcode Lottery)

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt will be at the event on Saturday to present winners with the good news in person.

She said: “I can’t wait to meet hundreds of our winners on Saturday and present them with a prize cheque of their own.

“The community will be buzzing with excitement right now and I can’t wait to celebrate with them.”

It’s not the first time Chelmsford residents have scooped a big prize on the Postcode Lottery.

Sufyaan Baileche won £30,000 in August 2020 - all thanks to his mum.

The 29-year-old only signed up after getting badgered by her to give it a go after moving to his own house.

His mum has always played and persuaded him to do the same in the hope of winning.

Thankful - Sufyaan received the call of a lifetime from Jeff Brazier (Image: People's Postcode Lottery)

Sufyaan was shocked to receive a video call from lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier, during the first Covid lockdown, to say he had scooped a jackpot prize in just his second month of playing.

He said: "My mum had been doing it for years and had a few small wins. As soon as I moved out, she said I should sign up with my own postcode.

"She was really pleased for me, but I know she was a bit jealous.

"I’ve never ever had this amount of money in a bank account at one time, I don’t even think my parents have.

“It’s insane. The possibilities are endless.”

Another neighbour playing with Sufyaan’s postcode also scooped a whopping cash prize of £60,000, thanks to playing with two tickets.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £12 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33 per cent from each ticket goes to charity.

To find out more, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.