Police are investigating the sexual assault which was reported in Chelmsford yesterday (May 28).

The incident took place in a walkway between Second Avenue and Third Avenue at about 3.20pm.

The victim, a teenage girl, was approached and sexually assaulted.

She was able to leave the area quickly and police say she is safe and well. The victim and her family are being supported by police officers.

The suspect is a boy who officers believe to be aged in his mid-to-late teens. He has dark coloured or black hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt, grey jeans and black trainers.

Further enquiries have also identified two other people who may be able to provide key information on the investigation.

One is a white teenage girl or young woman and the other is a tall black man of muscular build. Both are being treated as witnesses and not in any way suspects.

Chief Inspector Paul Ballard, Chelmsford District Commander, said: “I know this incident will naturally cause concern within our community and I can assure you this investigation is moving along at pace, with officers having already identified really key lines of enquiry.

“Extra patrols were put in place yesterday and they are continuing today and into this week.

“Those officers are there to reassure the community so if you have any concerns please feel free to speak to them. They’re there to help.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police on 101 as soon as possible, citing incident 866 of 28 May.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about the force's website reporting services.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.